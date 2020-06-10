Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lt Gen (Retd) RN Singh condemns Rahul Gandhi's remarks on India-China stand-off
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Lt Gen (Retd) RN Singh condemns Rahul Gandhi's remarks on India-China stand-off

Lt Gen (Retd) RN Singh condemns Rahul Gandhi's remarks on India-China stand-off

Lt Gen (Retd) RN Singh called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark on India-China stand-off at LAC, completely 'out of tune'.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "Mr Rahul Gandhi's statement is completely out of tune.

He should not question what the government is doing as these things are secretive and cannot be divulged.

He should have supported the government.

A sensible person would never make such a statement." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had questioned the government over standoff with China in Ladakh and had asked to clarify everything to the country.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

vasantraodeshpa

vasantraodeshpande Lt Gen (Retd) RN Singh condemns Rahul Gandhi's remarks on India-China stand-off https://t.co/USO7oPQtqE Why only… https://t.co/l5WcEWEmci 6 days ago

suri_anil

anil suri RT @MILVETERAN: Lt Gen (Retd) RN Singh must first learn courtesies of discourse from Lt Gen Subrat Saha of his Regiment who had written a A… 6 days ago

MILVETERAN

#Veteran Lt Gen (Retd) RN Singh must first learn courtesies of discourse from Lt Gen Subrat Saha of his Regiment who had wri… https://t.co/3NKa3oHotf 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

‘Modiji, will you listen to 130 crore Indians…’: Cong slams PM for fuel price hike [Video]

‘Modiji, will you listen to 130 crore Indians…’: Cong slams PM for fuel price hike

Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hike in prices of diesel and petrol. Congress president Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to PM urging to rollback fuel price hike. Earlier, Earlier, Rahul..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:01Published
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain hospitalised, to take COVID-19 test| Oneindia News [Video]

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain hospitalised, to take COVID-19 test| Oneindia News

India registered 10,677 new Covid-19 cases and 380 deaths in 24 hours, a new high; Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has been admitted to hospital, he will take Covid test today; Union Home Minister..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:43Published
'Won't keep you in dark': Rajnath Singh to opposition on border row with China [Video]

'Won't keep you in dark': Rajnath Singh to opposition on border row with China

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke out on the tiff with China at the LAC in Ladakh. Rajnath Singh said that there are some issues and military level talks are underway to resolve them. He added that..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published