Lt Gen (Retd) RN Singh condemns Rahul Gandhi's remarks on India-China stand-off

Lt Gen (Retd) RN Singh called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark on India-China stand-off at LAC, completely 'out of tune'.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "Mr Rahul Gandhi's statement is completely out of tune.

He should not question what the government is doing as these things are secretive and cannot be divulged.

He should have supported the government.

A sensible person would never make such a statement." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had questioned the government over standoff with China in Ladakh and had asked to clarify everything to the country.