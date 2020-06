COVID-19: Banquet halls, hotels and stadia to be used to increase bed capacity, says Satyendar Jain

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on June 10 the Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain on coronavirus situation and bed capacity said, "Orders have been issued to increase number of beds by 2000 in next 2-3 days.

It is expected that we would need 15,000 beds by end of June." "We will even use space available in banquet halls, hotels and stadia, if required.

We are working accordingly," Delhi Health Minister added.