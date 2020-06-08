'Promote social distancing, wearing masks as a people's movement', urges CM Kejriwal

Global  

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:38s
In a media brief held on June 10, Chief Minister of Delhi urged citizens to promote social distancing and usage of masks as a people's movement.

CM Kejriwal said, "I developed fever on last Sunday.

Then, everybody suggested me to get my coronavirus test.

I got tested on Tuesday and my COVID-19 test result has come negative.

I thank everyone for their good wishes and blessings.

For everyone's safety, promoting social distancing and usage of masks has to be a people's movement just like the odd-even scheme."

