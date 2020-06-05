64,000 green sea turtles captured on video in Great Barrier Reef
Researchers in Australia believe they have captured the largest migration of green turtles on film, after spotting around 64,000 near Raine Island in the Great Barrier Reef.
Matt Spencer RT @5_News: While the world's been in lockdown nature has carried on.
Drone footage captured 64,000 green turtles on the Great Barrier Ree… 30 seconds ago
Channel 5 News While the world's been in lockdown nature has carried on.
Drone footage captured 64,000 green turtles on the Great… https://t.co/ZgtLutIuvg 41 seconds ago
dreamr RT @DamoPelham: Researchers at Raine Island, the world’s largest green turtle rookery on the Great Barrier Reef, used a drone to count how… 15 minutes ago
Matt RT @9NewsAdel: Stunning drone vision from Queensland researchers has captured up to 64,000 turtles preparing to nest at Raine Island on the… 16 minutes ago
Anthony Templeton RT @9NewsMelb: Stunning drone vision captured by Queensland researchers shows up to 64,000 turtles preparing to nest at Raine Island on the… 18 minutes ago
Neeeel 🤷🏻♀️ RT @9NewsAUS: Stunning drone vision captured by Queensland researchers shows up to 64,000 turtles preparing to nest at Raine Island on the… 23 minutes ago
Michelle Poulter RT @9NewsQueensland: #WATCH: Stunning drone vision captured by Queensland researchers shows up to 64,000 turtles preparing to nest at Raine… 32 minutes ago
AaMaldives 64 000 green sea #turtles captured on video in Great Barrier Reef https://t.co/A8vjuTui91 via @YouTube #Australia 34 minutes ago
Endangered sea turtle tries to eat swimmer's cameraScarface is a loggerhead sea turtle with a lovable character. He is well known throughout the world by visitors who are fortunate enough to meet him in the waters around San Pedro, Belize. Loggerheads..
Sharks become aggressive over speared lionfish in tubeReef sharks are scavengers and are not usually much of a real threat to scuba divers. They don't usually attack unless provoked or threatened. Even cases of mistaking people for food is extremely..
Scuba diver has magical swim with critically endangered sea turtleScuba diving is a sport that creates unforgettable memories for those brave enough to strap on air tanks and slip beneath the surface to explore a magical and mysterious world. The corals and reefs..