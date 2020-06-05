64,000 green sea turtles captured on video in Great Barrier Reef Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published 2 hours ago 64,000 green sea turtles captured on video in Great Barrier Reef Researchers in Australia believe they have captured the largest migration of green turtles on film, after spotting around 64,000 near Raine Island in the Great Barrier Reef. 0

