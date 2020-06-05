Global  

64,000 green sea turtles captured on video in Great Barrier Reef
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
64,000 green sea turtles captured on video in Great Barrier Reef

64,000 green sea turtles captured on video in Great Barrier Reef

Researchers in Australia believe they have captured the largest migration of green turtles on film, after spotting around 64,000 near Raine Island in the Great Barrier Reef.

