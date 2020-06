Controversial statues could go as councils pledge reviews amid anti-racism demos Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published 2 hours ago Controversial statues could go as councils pledge reviews amid anti-racism demos More controversial statues could be taken down after a raft of councils vowed to review such monuments amid anti-racism protests across the country. Two slave trader statues have been pulled down in recent days – one by campaigners at an anti-racism protest and another with the approval of a local authority following a petition demanding its removal. 0

