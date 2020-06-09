Global  

New photo of Prince Philip and the Queen released, as Duke turns 99
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:56s - Published
A new photograph of Prince Philip with the Queen has been released, ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh's 99th birthday on 10 June.

His Royal Highness will be celebrating a low-key birthday in the company of Her Majesty, video calling the rest of the family from Windsor Castle.

The royal couple have been isolating at Windsor since 19 March, and have enjoyed spending a lot of time together.

They will not leave the castle until the threat from the potentially deadly Covid-19 clears.

Prince Philip has been at the side of the monarch for over 72 years, supporting the Queen in her royal duties until his retirement from public life in 2017.

Report by Avagninag.

Prince Philip: Photo with Queen to mark Duke of Edinburgh's 99th birthday

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are shown at Windsor Castle, where they are staying during lockdown.
BBC News - Published

New photo marks Prince Philip's 99th birthday

THE Duke of Edinburgh celebrates his 99th birthday with the release of an official photograph marking...
Hereford Times - Published



