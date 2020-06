Satellite imagery of vehicle traffic around hospitals in Wuhan suggests the coronavirus may have struck the city months before the outbreak was acknowledged.



Related videos from verified sources Virus Outbreak in China May Have Started Far Earlier Than Reported



CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS — Satellite imagery of vehicle traffic around hospitals in Wuhan suggests the coronavirus may have struck the city months before the outbreak was acknowledged, according to.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:26 Published 2 hours ago Could Coronavirus Have Started Spreading as Early as August of 2019?



The exact time when the coronavirus first appeared in China has been pushed back from February to January and even December of 2019. But new research from Harvard and Boston University suggests the.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:15 Published 22 hours ago Beijing denies coronavirus broke out in August



The coronavirus might have been spreading in China as early as August last year, according to Harvard Medical School research based on satellite images of hospital travel patterns and search engine.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23 Published 22 hours ago