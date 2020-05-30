Group of men 'protecting a war memorial' racially abuse people attending a BLM protest Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:26s - Published 1 hour ago Group of men 'protecting a war memorial' racially abuse people attending a BLM protest This shocking video shows a group of men 'protecting a war memorial' while racially abusing people attending a Black Lives Matter protest.Witness Ryan Richards, 32, was on this way home from the event when he spotted a around eight white males stood on the tribute.He said that another group, including a black man and a biracial man, then approached and were subjected to a racist tirade.In the footage, filmed on Sunday, one of the men is heard shouting 'go back to your own country' and calling a man a 'half-cast prick'.Bar manager Ryan filmed the shocking incident in Plymouth, Devon.He said: "It was just after the Black Lives Matter protest had wound down."It was an altercation between a group of while gentlemen, there was about eight of them together, and another group who were passing the memorial."It was a group of three, one of them was black and another biracial, I'm not sure about the third."I was just queuing at a shop and heard some commotion so got my camera out to get evidence."Ryan said tempers flared as the smaller group approached the white men.In the video, a man dressed in jeans and a blue and white striped top, can be seen acting aggressively and shouting.He can be heard screaming: "You shouldn't even be in Plymouth, get back to your own country."Ryan added: "I think this kind of stuff goes on all the time but no one captures it. The guy was shouting loads of abuse at the lads."He called one of them a half-cast prick."It was just horrendous abuse, it was pretty awful."I told them they were being racist and to leave it alone."It's frustrating that it happened after the march, but it goes to show that we do have a problem in this country and that things need to change." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend This shocking video shows a group of men 'protecting a war memorial' while racially abusing people attending a Black Lives Matter protest.Witness Ryan Richards, 32, was on this way home from the event when he spotted a around eight white males stood on the tribute.He said that another group, including a black man and a biracial man, then approached and were subjected to a racist tirade.In the footage, filmed on Sunday, one of the men is heard shouting 'go back to your own country' and calling a man a 'half-cast prick'.Bar manager Ryan filmed the shocking incident in Plymouth, Devon.He said: "It was just after the Black Lives Matter protest had wound down."It was an altercation between a group of while gentlemen, there was about eight of them together, and another group who were passing the memorial."It was a group of three, one of them was black and another biracial, I'm not sure about the third."I was just queuing at a shop and heard some commotion so got my camera out to get evidence."Ryan said tempers flared as the smaller group approached the white men.In the video, a man dressed in jeans and a blue and white striped top, can be seen acting aggressively and shouting.He can be heard screaming: "You shouldn't even be in Plymouth, get back to your own country."Ryan added: "I think this kind of stuff goes on all the time but no one captures it. The guy was shouting loads of abuse at the lads."He called one of them a half-cast prick."It was just horrendous abuse, it was pretty awful."I told them they were being racist and to leave it alone."It's frustrating that it happened after the march, but it goes to show that we do have a problem in this country and that things need to change."







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources White men tear down Black Lives Matter banner and use dog to intimidate peaceful protesters



This was the shocking moment a group of white men in San Bernardino, California ripped down a Black Lives Matter banner and tried to intimidate protesters with a dog on June 3. The footage captured.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:23 Published 5 days ago Memorial vigil in Twin Falls City Park to honor George Floyd, black lives lost



Twin Falls City Park will be filled with people tonight for a vigil to remember the life of George Floyd, and other people who have lost their lives. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 01:58 Published 6 days ago White man arrested after allegedly yelling racist slurs at Minneapolis peaceful protesters



A white man was arrested in Minneapolis on Friday (May 29th) after he allegedly hurled racial abuse at a group of people who were peacefully protesting the killing of George Floyd. "The peaceful.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:52 Published 2 weeks ago