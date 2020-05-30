Group of men 'protecting a war memorial' racially abuse people attending a BLM protest
This shocking video shows a group of men 'protecting a war memorial' while racially abusing people attending a Black Lives Matter protest.Witness Ryan Richards, 32, was on this way home from the event when he spotted a around eight white males stood on the tribute.He said that another group, including a black man and a biracial man, then approached and were subjected to a racist tirade.In the footage, filmed on Sunday, one of the men is heard shouting 'go back to your own country' and calling a man a 'half-cast prick'.Bar manager Ryan filmed the shocking incident in Plymouth, Devon.He said: "It was just after the Black Lives Matter protest had wound down."It was an altercation between a group of while gentlemen, there was about eight of them together, and another group who were passing the memorial."It was a group of three, one of them was black and another biracial, I'm not sure about the third."I was just queuing at a shop and heard some commotion so got my camera out to get evidence."Ryan said tempers flared as the smaller group approached the white men.In the video, a man dressed in jeans and a blue and white striped top, can be seen acting aggressively and shouting.He can be heard screaming: "You shouldn't even be in Plymouth, get back to your own country."Ryan added: "I think this kind of stuff goes on all the time but no one captures it.
The guy was shouting loads of abuse at the lads."He called one of them a half-cast prick."It was just horrendous abuse, it was pretty awful."I told them they were being racist and to leave it alone."It's frustrating that it happened after the march, but it goes to show that we do have a problem in this country and that things need to change."
