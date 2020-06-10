Pregnant woman's anger as ASDA shopping order left to be eaten by seagulls in Bristol, UK

Pregnant woman's anger as ASDA shopping order was left outside to be eaten by a flock of seagulls.

CCTV from their Bristol home in southwest England shows a delivery man leave several shopping bags of food at the bottom of a front garden path.

Later, a large flock of crying seagulls is seen attacking the groceries.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Newsfare: "ASDA turned up early and left the shopping on the bottom of the step.

The delivery man was very frustrated by how many steps there were to the house and angrily dumps the food.

We weren't told the delivery was made.

"I'm pregnant, self-isolating due to COVID-19, and entirely dependent on grocery deliveries.

As the food was left a huge flock of seagulls eats all the food... "Omitted half the order the rest eaten or covered in bird faeces.

No food this week.

No callback.

No refund.

No redelivery.

Totally let down by ASDA." The footage was captured on May 30.