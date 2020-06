Anna Kendrick 'wanted to k*ll' her 'Twilight' castmates Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:41s - Published 7 hours ago Anna Kendrick 'wanted to k*ll' her 'Twilight' castmates Anna Kendrick apparently had a miserable time shooting the Twilight series in Oregon, confessing she was so wet and cold all the time she wanted to k*ll her castmates. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Anna Kendrick Breaks Down Her Career, from 'Pitch Perfect' to 'Twilight'



Anna Kendrick takes us through her legendary career, including her roles in ‘Camp,' 'Twilight,' 'The Twilight Saga,' 'Up in the Air,' '50/50,' 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,' 'Drinking Buddies,'.. Credit: Vanity Fair Duration: 29:01 Published 5 days ago