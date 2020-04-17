Optical illusion shows dog hopping up or down the stairs
Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Optical illusion shows dog hopping up or down the stairs
UP OR DOWN?
- This optical illusion has people all over the internet confused as no-one can decide if this dog is hopping up or down the stairs.The video captures Groot, a one-year-old American Bulldog hopping on the stair at his home in Hazlet, NJ, USA.The video on it's own is entertaining enough given Groot's hilarious hop but the debate of up or down online has given new life to the video.Owner Gina Creuz , 53 revealed that Groot was in fact (spoiler alert) hopping DOWN the stairs excited to go outside.Gina said: "Love my pup and his odd way of hopping down the stairs"
