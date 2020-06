Unlikely friends! Sheep and dog become besties in Croatia

This dog has got an unlikely new best friend, a sheep!

The clip, filmed in March in Croatia, shows Ben the dog and Bobica the sheep running around after each other in the orchard.

"My mom let the sheep out and let her feed on grass but she would rather play with our dogs, mostly only Ben because she loves him.

He usually starts to barking at her or even grabbing her tail but she started chasing him and it's hilarious," the filmer told Newsflare.