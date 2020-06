Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

We'll be windy and warm today with some mainly afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low/mid 80s.

The showers continue this evening before moving out late.

Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Thursday still will be windy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will be cool with highs only in the mid-60s.