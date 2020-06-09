The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's birthday message to Prince Philip
Prince Philip's son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William are among those who sent birthday messages to the royal, who has turned 99.
Flt Lt Jordan Swaine RAFAC RT @aircadets: 🎉🎉HAPPY 99TH BIRTHDAY to our former Royal Patron, HRH Prince Philip 🎉🎉@RoyalFamily . The Duke of Edinburgh, was the RAF Air… 20 seconds ago
Russell Myers The Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a selection of photographs of Prince Philip on his 99th… https://t.co/eS3qohJ1i6 8 minutes ago
Francine Blaise 🌻 #OTD in 2016 there was a Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral for the Queen's 90th Birthday.
Let's enjoy so… https://t.co/3EyZl1AtgB 40 minutes ago
BANG Showbiz The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday message to Prince Philip
#PrincePhilip #DukeOfEdinburgh… https://t.co/2fLgTfSVrd 43 minutes ago
RAF Air Cadets 🎉🎉HAPPY 99TH BIRTHDAY to our former Royal Patron, HRH Prince Philip 🎉🎉@RoyalFamily . The Duke of Edinburgh, was the… https://t.co/n44cL5bscZ 1 hour ago
Filippo Carmignani Charles, William and Kate send Philip birthday wishes as he turns 99 https://t.co/Nra1l25haC 3 hours ago
Ginger Pig1 RT @EveningStandard: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge send birthday wishes to Prince Philip https://t.co/Pg4n4fcztG 3 hours ago
Evening Standard Duke and Duchess of Cambridge send birthday wishes to Prince Philip https://t.co/Pg4n4fcztG 3 hours ago
New photo of Prince Philip and the Queen released, as Duke turns 99A new photograph of Prince Philip with the Queen has been released, ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh's 99th birthday on 10 June.
His Royal Highness will be celebrating a low-key birthday in the..
Happy 99th Birthday to The Duke Of Edinburgh!His royal highness turns 99 today but the Duke of Edinburgh, will reportedly not be hosting a big family gathering to celebrate.
Philip’s 99th birthday marked by photograph with the QueenThe Duke of Edinburgh is celebrating his 99th birthday. Philip will be marking the big day in lockdown at Windsor Castle with the Queen. He only retired from public life in 2017, aged 96.