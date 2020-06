Mom on Scooter Takes a Spill

Occurred on May 31, 2020 / Cranston, Rhode Island, USA Info from Licensor: "Mom of 3 was playing around on Razor scooter and zipped through a puddle causing her to fall flat on her face almost eating the pavement.

Her two daughters rushed over very worried she was hurt.

Luckily she was ok and they all had a good laugh."