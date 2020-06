Up to 3,000 jobs on the line as Frankie & Benny’s confirms 125 sites will shut

Up to 3,000 jobs are on the line as the owner of Frankie & Benny’s announced it was going to close 125 of its sites across the country.

The Restaurant Group said it was seeking approval from its landlords for a deal that would let it reduce the number of restaurants it runs, and negotiate lower rents for many of those left over.

Bosses said the hospitality industry was facing “well documented” problems, after the coronavirus pandemic forced many in the sector to close their doors.