MORNING...AFTER THAT NIGHT OFSTORMS.RAIN...WINDS...AND EVEN HAILPOUNDED MUCH OFEASTERN NEBRASKAAND WESTERN IOWA.THERE WERESEVERAL TORNADOWARNINGS ACROSSSOUTHEASTNEBRASKA...INCLUDING THE AREANEAR FAIRBURYWHERE THERE WAS AREPORT OF ATORNADO ON THEGROUND.THERE ARE NOREPORTS OF ANYINJURIES.THAT SAME STORMSYSTEM CAUSEDTREE DAMAGEACROSS THE METRO...AND EVEN SOMESTREET FLOODING INBELLEVUE.THOSE ROADS AREOPEN AGAIN...AS MANY PREPARE TOCLEAN UP.3 NEWS NOWREPORTER DANIELLEDAVIS JOINS US LIVEFROM THE STORMTRACKER WITH ALOOK AT WHAT THATSTORM LEFT BEHIND.POWER CREWSSPENT THE NIGHTWORKING TORESTORE POWER TOTHOUSANDS OFPEOPLE ACROSS THEAREA.THIS IS THE LATESTLOOK AT THE O-P-P-DPOWER OUTAGE MAP.RIGHT NOW IT SHOWS463 CUSTOMERSWITHOUTELECTRICITY.MOST ARE INDOUGLAS COUNTY.AT ONE POINT LASTNIGHT...THAT NUMBER WAS ATMORE THAN 83-HUNDRED...WITH THOUSANDS OFOUTAGES INDOUGLAS...SAUNDERS ...SARPY AND CASSCOUNTY.CREWS RESTOREDPOWER TO TWO-THOUSAND PEOPLENEAR ASHLANDAROUND 11 LASTNIGHT.

Severe weather its Nebraska and Iowa