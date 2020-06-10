Global  

Questions about China shouldn't be asked on Twitter: RS Prasad tells Rahul Gandhi
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:13s
After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked the government to clarify whether China has occupied Indian territory in the Ladakh area amid border tensions, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad advised the former that questions related to "international matters" should not be asked on social media platforms like Twitter.

"Rahul Gandhi should know that on international matters, like China, questions should not be asked on Twitter.

He is the same man who asked for evidence after Balakot airstrikes and 2016 Uri attack," Prasad said.

