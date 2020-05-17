Global  

PM defends stop and search
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:24s - Published
PM defends stop and search

PM defends stop and search

Boris Johnson has defended police stop and search powers saying they are a 'very important utensil' in fighting violent crime, particularity in London.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey had called on the PM to abolish the powers, as they are disproportionately used on/in BAME communities.

Report by Etemadil.

