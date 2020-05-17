PM defends stop and search

|
Ed Davey Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrat Party & MP for Kingston & Surbiton
'Winning is everything', former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron says as he endorses Ed DaveyWinning is 'passport to making a difference', he says
Independent
Ed Davey secures key backing to boost his chances in Liberal Democrat leadership contestExclusive: Munira Wilson becomes third party MP to back acting leader for job
Independent
Lib Dems' Ed Davey on Dominic Cummings
Brexit briefing: 228 days until the end of the transition period
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
PM’s father defends visit to Greece during lockdown
English pubs reopen but little normal elsewhere in the worldJOHANNESBURG (AP) — Pubs across England were reopening Saturday in an effort at normal life, while South Africa signaled anything but — reporting another..
WorldNews
Pity poor Rishi Sunak for being charged with delivering Boris Johnson's slogan 'build back greener'The behaviour changes required by coronavirus and those needed for the climate emergency seem similar, but the analogy is flawed
Independent
All you need to know from the July 3 coronavirus briefing
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Coronavirus: How will London's economy look after lockdown?Experts have differing views about how the capital will emerge from the pandemic.
BBC News
Coronavirus: Packed Soho scenes spark concern as pubs and bars reopenLatest figures show R rate range has risen above 1 in London
Independent
Police investigate fatal shooting after man found dead near prison
Islington shooting: Police investigation launched after man killedA man in his 20s has been shot dead near a children's playground in north London.
Independent
London pubs pull first pints after months of lockdown
Liberal Democrats (UK) Liberal political party in the United Kingdom
Coronavirus: Nigel Farage pub trip raised with Kent PoliceThe acting leader of the Liberal Democrats asks whether Nigel Farage has broken quarantine rules.
BBC News
Facebook American online social networking service
Kansas Governor Criticizes G.O.P. Official’s Cartoon Comparing Mask Order to HolocaustThe cartoon, which shows Gov. Laura Kelly wearing a Star of David mask as people are loaded into a cattle car, was posted Friday on the Facebook page of a..
NYTimes.com
Downing Street lights candle to remember covid victims
Thorpe Park Resort reopens
Pubs reopen for the first time since March
The Caring Duchess: A Closer Look at Kate's Charity Work
