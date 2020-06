Statue of Winston Churchill in north London vandalised with graffiti

A statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Woodford Green, northeast London has been vandalised with graffiti.

The footage, filmed on June 10, shows several messages sprayed onto the statue's base.

Another statue of the former Prime Minister was targeted during a Black Lives Matter march in central London on Sunday (June 7).

A statue of slave trader Edward Colston was taken down and thrown into the sea by Black Lives Matter activists in Bristol in earlier protests.