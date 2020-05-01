Global  

Anurag Kashyap and daughter Aaliyah's dance videos go viral
Anurag Kashyap and daughter Aaliyah's dance videos go viral

Anurag Kashyap and daughter Aaliyah's dance videos go viral

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been exploring his dancing skills lately, going by a couple of new videos he had posted on TikTok.

