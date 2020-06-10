10 Players Who Supported Rival Clubs!

In Liverpool we look at how Carragher grew up an Everton fan, while in North London we explore the Arsenal vs Tottenham rivalry, and see where Harry Kane’s loyalties used to lie.

In La Liga we look at some of the great all-stars of the Spanish game.

Not many people realise, but Barcelona legends like Iniesta and Xavi actually grew up fans of other clubs, while even Raul and Isco had their hearts set on playing for teams that weren’t Real Madrid.

From the Premier League to Serie A, there are a number of shocks and surprises that you never realised.