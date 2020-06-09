Global  

Maharashtra Govt says no community spread of Coronavirus in the state, cases cross 90,000 mark
Maharashtra Govt says no community spread of Coronavirus in the state, cases cross 90,000 mark

The government of Maharashtra -- the biggest hotspot of coronavirus in the country with more than 90,000 cases -- has denied all reports of a community transmission.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said 'I don't believe there is community spread.

Hours after Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "absolutely silent" while the Chinese "have taken our territory", Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad HIT BACK.

The Rajasthan government will seal the state border for a week due to rising cases of coronavirus.

Only people who have passes can go enter or leave the state, the state government said.

As restrictions ease in a phased manner after nearly two months of lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, a new rule has been issued in Madhya Pradesh to identify those visiting banks and jewelry shops while the use of masks remains mandatory in public places.

Top World Health Organization official clarified on Tuesday that scientists have not determined yet how frequently people with asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 pass the disease on to others, a day after suggesting that such spread is very rare.

