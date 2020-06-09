WBZ News Update For June 10



Tweets about this Carl Weiser Ohio @GovMikeDeWine says defunding the police would be 'absurd.' But he does want statewide standards for handling… https://t.co/wU1Hr9G2tn 9 seconds ago Glenys Taylour RT @CotsWildTweets: COTSWOLD WILDLIFE PARK RE-OPENING ANNOUNCEMENT: Following the Government’s most recent guidelines, we are delighted to… 12 seconds ago The Vancouver Sun COVID-19 update for June 10: Here's the latest on coronavirus in B.C. https://t.co/2hk6H4v234 21 seconds ago Jim RT @SKGov: There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to report on June 9, 2020, bringing the provincial total to 656. One new ca… 4 minutes ago KSAT 12 City officials reported that 107 patients are hospitalized, 43 are in the intensive care unit and 24 are on ventila… https://t.co/XHhi5rMu15 4 minutes ago Lorenzo Pilia 🍋 RT @maschimensch: We've got big news: Curious Expedition 2 is coming to Steam Early Access on June 17! Check out this video update to find… 5 minutes ago Tracy McPhee RT @yukongov: -Face-to-face classes are on track to resume for the 2020-21 school year for Kindergarten through Grade 12. Learn more: https… 5 minutes ago Neil Wilson RT @CBCAlerts: B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Henry warns against large family gatherings. Says a family gathering of at least 30 peopl… 6 minutes ago