🧘🏾💕♋️ RT @WSJ: In response to internal pressure from black employees, Adidas said it would hire black and Latino people for at least 30% of new U… 1 second ago

Sanjay Sidhu RT @TheACFE: The inspector general for the U.S. Labor Department estimated that at least $26 billion in coronavirus benefits could be waste… 2 seconds ago

🐱linsey RT @musegold: imagine how many people aren’t talking about their daily horrorific brushes w racism in the workplace bc they can’t afford to… 2 seconds ago

don’t worry about it RT @AyoolaJohn_: Hey everyone, I’m the founder of @LearnBlademy. I’ve dedicated my life to helping black millennials learn new skills, la… 2 seconds ago