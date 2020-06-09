Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Three Confirmed Cases of the Coronavirus at UNA
Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Three Confirmed Cases of the Coronavirus at UNA

Three Confirmed Cases of the Coronavirus at UNA

In spite of the two staff members and student diagnosed with the coronavirus, UNA plans to move forward with their fall semester implementing social distancing and contact tracing.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

County.

This morning two university of north alabama employees and one student are recovering from the coronavirus.

This comes three months after the university switched to online courses.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live with concerns one recent graduate has when her friends return in the fall, sierra?

The university said despite the recent diagnoses they're still on track to welcome students back in the fall.

They plan to use social distancing and contact tracing.

One recent grad told us this was not the senior year she planned for.

But-- she understood the change to online classes.

And she added she expects the fall to look different for students.

Carpenter says:"i don't know if anybody feels like we're going to get back to normal in the next few months, i don't know if anyone has those expectations, so i feel like everybody is cautious and feeling things out these next few months."

She said some students were not ready for the switch to online classes earlier this semester.

Faculty and staff have had limited access to campus buildings.

There are still some people on campus.

Reporting live in hsv sp waay31 news.





Tweets about this

RAWmaterial33

Randy Whitehouse RT @sunjournal: The Maine CDC has opened outbreak investigations for both facilities due to three confirmed cases associated with Montello… 3 minutes ago

sunjournal

Sun Journal The Maine CDC has opened outbreak investigations for both facilities due to three confirmed cases associated with M… https://t.co/QcfLMulGMD 7 minutes ago

sglabour

South Glos Labour Councillors RT @DHSCgovuk: The NHS Test and Trace service will email, phone and text people who have been in close contact with confirmed coronavirus c… 31 minutes ago

lsalino2122

Nora Sanchez RT @Reuters: Mainland China reports three new confirmed, five asymptomatic COVID-19 cases https://t.co/gTBlP4ixF7 https://t.co/WX0IzMEqbZ 51 minutes ago

HMGMidlands

HM Government Midlands RT @NWLeics: The NHS Test and Trace service will email, phone and text people who have been in close contact with confirmed coronavirus cas… 1 hour ago

NWLeics

NWL District Council The NHS Test and Trace service will email, phone and text people who have been in close contact with confirmed coro… https://t.co/Cth7AcRrhL 1 hour ago

MichelleStGeor3

Michelle St George RT @Yakima_Herald: Yakima County saw 80 new COIVD-19 cases Tuesday and three more deaths, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,… 1 hour ago

MichelleStGeor3

Michelle St George RT @ghalling: Total COVID-19 cases shot past 5,000 Tuesday in Yakima County, Wash. The rate of confirmed infections is now 611 per 100K peo… 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Concern Grows As Coronavirus Cases Rise Locally [Video]

Concern Grows As Coronavirus Cases Rise Locally

As California inches its was to phase three of reopening, positive coronavirus cases continue to rise at a speed that is troubling county health officials.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:45Published
Seals at zoo in Thailand prepare for re-opening after coronavirus closure [Video]

Seals at zoo in Thailand prepare for re-opening after coronavirus closure

Footage shows seals returning to training as part of preparations for the re-opening of zoos and aquariums in Thailand after over two months of temporary closure due to the pandemic. Footage shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:14Published
2 UNA Employees, 1 Student Test Positive [Video]

2 UNA Employees, 1 Student Test Positive

The recently discovered cases of coronavirus at UNA are the first cases reported by the university.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished