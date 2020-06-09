In spite of the two staff members and student diagnosed with the coronavirus, UNA plans to move forward with their fall semester implementing social distancing and contact tracing.

Three Confirmed Cases of the Coronavirus at UNA

This morning two university of north alabama employees and one student are recovering from the coronavirus.

This comes three months after the university switched to online courses.

The university said despite the recent diagnoses they're still on track to welcome students back in the fall.

They plan to use social distancing and contact tracing.

One recent grad told us this was not the senior year she planned for.

But-- she understood the change to online classes.

And she added she expects the fall to look different for students.

Carpenter says:"i don't know if anybody feels like we're going to get back to normal in the next few months, i don't know if anyone has those expectations, so i feel like everybody is cautious and feeling things out these next few months."

She said some students were not ready for the switch to online classes earlier this semester.

Faculty and staff have had limited access to campus buildings.

There are still some people on campus.

