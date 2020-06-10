Electric Works will be the home of new FWCS STEAM learning school

Electric works will be the home of a new steam learning school in fort wayne.fox 55's jeremy masukevich shows us how local school officials and developers are working to make sure electric works provides something for everyone in the fort wayne community.

Nat julie 48:45this is a very exciting opportunity for fort wayne community schools.

It's not often you build a school from scratch these days.fort wayne community school board president julie hollingsworth says becoming a part of the electric works campus has been their goal for the past few years.sot julie 47:02we are very much looking forward to partnering with other businesses, colleges and universities that will be located here at electric works.

Jeff kingsbury with rtm ventures, the development team working on electric works, says fwcs will join a group of tenants that have propelled the project through the pandemic.sot jeff 00:09we are very grateful for the tenants who continue to support the project mainly do it best, fwcs, parkview health all have been very important as we continue to move through this pre development phase.

Kingsbury says education is one of the key elements in revitalizing the electric works campus.sot jeff 1:37this offering of a blended learning program grounded in project based learning.

It connects young people with real employers, real mentorship opportunities, and real entrepreneurs and innovators.

Hollingsworth says fwcs has received on-going support from the community giving her confidence that the steam learning school will be successful.sot julie 47:45it is just heartening to see that the community supports public education that they understand that it is important to neighborhoods, its important to our community, and the construction is an economic driver in our community.the steam school will include hands-on entrepreneurship, tech, music, and agriscience opportunities for students.sot julie 49:02 49:20we have some ideas but it's also sort of a work in progress and we are excited to build more programs where kids can get real world experience.

Hopefully that will lead directly to internships for them, and then jobs.in fort wayne, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news the steam school is set to welcome students in august 20-22.hollingsworth says their goal is to provide a half-day learning experience for two groups of one hundred and fifty high school juniors and seniors