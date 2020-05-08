The Undertaker thought he would never return to Wrestlemania
In, Undertaker: The Last Ride - Chapter 4: The Battle Within, the superstar makes a major decision regarding his future in the WWE ring as the Undertaker.
Seth Rollins on how Undertaker has helped his careerWWE superstar Seth Rollins has praised The Undertaker and revealed the legend has helped him "take chances" with his own career.