The Undertaker thought he would never return to Wrestlemania Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:33s - Published 2 weeks ago The Undertaker thought he would never return to Wrestlemania In, Undertaker: The Last Ride - Chapter 4: The Battle Within, the superstar makes a major decision regarding his future in the WWE ring as the Undertaker. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources The Undertaker was set to beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 until Vince McMahon changed his mind Plans were for Taker to continue 'The Streak' until McMahon made a switch the day of WrestleMania

CBS Sports - Published 2 weeks ago











Tweets about this