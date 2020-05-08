Global  

The Undertaker thought he would never return to Wrestlemania
In, Undertaker: The Last Ride - Chapter 4: The Battle Within, the superstar makes a major decision regarding his future in the WWE ring as the Undertaker.

The Undertaker was set to beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 until Vince McMahon changed his mind

Plans were for Taker to continue 'The Streak' until McMahon made a switch the day of WrestleMania
CBS Sports



Seth Rollins on how Undertaker has helped his career [Video]

Seth Rollins on how Undertaker has helped his career

WWE superstar Seth Rollins has praised The Undertaker and revealed the legend has helped him "take chances" with his own career.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:10Published