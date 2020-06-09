George Floyd’s funeral: Hundreds pay tributes amid calls for racial justice

Hundreds packed a church in Houston for the funeral of George Floyd, at the conclusion of six days of mourning after his killing by a police officer in Minneapolis.

Family members honoured his memory with emotional tributes on stage, hugging and holding hands, amid calls for an end to racial injustice.

As the funeral was kept private, crowds gathered in the streets to pay their respects.

Following the function, Floyd was laid to rest next to his mother at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in suburban Pearland.

The black man from Houston died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes, even after he had stopped responding.

Report by Avagninag.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn