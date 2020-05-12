Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More Than a Quarter of Americans Consider Trump a Man of Faith: Poll
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:49s - Published
More Than a Quarter of Americans Consider Trump a Man of Faith: Poll

More Than a Quarter of Americans Consider Trump a Man of Faith: Poll

When it comes to President Trump, 27 percent of Americans believe either somewhat or strongly that he is a man of faith.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Over a Quarter of Americans See Trump as Man of Faith, Poll Shows After Scandalous Church Photo-Op


RIA Nov. - Published



Tweets about this

Nasty_Woman1

Nasty-Feminist #HandMarkedPaperBallots RT @jjsmokkieBOY57: Poll: More Than a Quarter of Americans Actually Think Trump is a Religious Man - https://t.co/5UoYBK8VFy 2 hours ago

Nasty_Woman1

Nasty-Feminist #HandMarkedPaperBallots RT @jjsmokkieBOY57: Poll: More Than a Quarter of Americans Actually Think Trump is a Religious Man - https://t.co/5UoYBK8VFy **THOSE ARE TH… 2 hours ago

TalkTooMuch2

SometimesI American christians don't recognize this wolf in sheeps' clothing WHILE he bites them on the ass...… https://t.co/OilLEaCMnB 2 hours ago

PolitJunkieM

Mala RT @politicususa: It goes deeper than 27% of Americans. "The poll also had revealing information related to political affiliation: 55 per… 2 hours ago

jjsmokkieBOY57

juju Poll: More Than a Quarter of Americans Actually Think Trump is a Religious Man - https://t.co/5UoYBK8VFy **THOSE AR… https://t.co/d4szWfNFnn 2 hours ago

Defeat_Trump2

Defeat Trump #ImpeachedTrumpDeclaresWarOnAmerica Poll: More Than a Quarter of Americans Actually Think Trump is a Religious Man - https://t.co/W3y6w3p1t2 2 hours ago

jjsmokkieBOY57

juju Poll: More Than a Quarter of Americans Actually Think Trump is a Religious Man - https://t.co/5UoYBK8VFy 2 hours ago

Democracyforev

Jose laboy RT @realTuckFrumper: Poll: More Than a Quarter of Americans Believe Trump is a Religious Man https://t.co/x9APRdg0r0 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Most Americans Sympathize With Current Protests, Poll Finds [Video]

Most Americans Sympathize With Current Protests, Poll Finds

Most Americans Sympathize With Current Protests, Poll Finds Just over 1,000 people participated in a recent online survey from Reuters/Ipsos. Results show that 64 percent have sympathy for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published
Most Americans Disapprove Of Trump's Response To Protests [Video]

Most Americans Disapprove Of Trump's Response To Protests

A large majority of Americans sympathize with the mass protests sweeping the nation. 64% of American adults were “sympathetic to people who are out protesting right now". According to a Reuters..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
As Coronavirus Death Toll Mounts, What Do Americans Think Of Trump? [Video]

As Coronavirus Death Toll Mounts, What Do Americans Think Of Trump?

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has done no favors for US President Donald Trump. Trump initially downplayed the threat of the virus that has killed more than 80,000 people in the US. It's the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published