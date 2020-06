Name changes at military bases Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:36s - Published 1 hour ago Name changes at military bases Some U.S. military bases could see a name change soon. Army officials say the U.S. Army Secretary and Secretary of Defense are open to holding a conversation about renaming nearly a dozen major bases and installations that bear names of Confederate commanders. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ARMY OFFICIALS SAY THE U-S ARMYSECRETARY AND SECRETARY OFDEFENSE ARE OPEN TO HOLDING A"BIPARTISAN CONVERSATION" ABOUTRENAMING NEARLY A DOZEN MAJORBASES AND INSTALLATIONS - THATBEAR THE NAMES OF CONFEDERATEMILITARY COMMANDERS.THAT MEANS ARMY INSTALLATIONSINCLUDING FORT BRAGG IN NORTHCAROLINA, FORT HOOD IN TEXASAND FORT "A-P HILL" IN VIRGINIA- COULD BE RENAMED.BUT - IN A STATEMENT, THE ARMYSAID THAT "EACH ARMYINSTALLATION IS NAMED FOR ASOLDIER WHO HOLDS A SIGNIFICANTPLACE IN OUR MILITARY HISTORY."RESTRICTIONS-VRESTRICTIONS THAT KEEP OLYMPIC







Tweets about this PeopleOverProperty RT @FPWellman: Like a lot of veterans commenting on this I too have come full circle on it being a silly complaint to full on supporting na… 2 days ago

Related videos from verified sources Army Weighs Removing Confederate Names From Texas Base And Others Across U.S.



There could be a name change coming to some U.S. military bases -- including one in Texas. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:32 Published 20 hours ago