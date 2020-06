Researchers Asked Hundreds Of Racial Equity Protesters Who They Would Vote For

Researchers interviewed hundreds of protesters at recent demonstrations in multiple cities.

The interviews asked protestors who they would vote for if the presidential election were held tomorrow.

According to Business Insider, researchers found near-total opposition to President Donald Trump.

Those attending the rallies showed strong support for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sociologist Dana Fisher said every single respondent said they would support former Biden in the 2020 election.