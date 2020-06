Keanu Reeves To Return For Matrix 4

Keanu Reeves has announced he will be returning for the fourth installment in The Matrix franchise.

According to CNN, the 55-year-old actor is set to return as Neo in "Matrix 4".

Reeves said he decided to return because "Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story".

Lana and Lilly Wachowski wrote and directed the original 1999 film.

The Matrix 4 is scheduled to be released in May 2021.