Newly-Released Video Shows Texas Man Begged “I Can’t Breathe” During Fatal Arrest
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Police video and documents released more than a year after the death of a black man in Texas show that sheriff’s deputies used a stun gun on him four times despite his multiple cries of “I can’t breathe” following a chase after for failing to dim his headlights.

