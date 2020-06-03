Newly-Released Video Shows Texas Man Begged “I Can’t Breathe” During Fatal Arrest

Police video and documents released more than a year after the death of a black man in Texas show that sheriff’s deputies used a stun gun on him four times despite his multiple cries of “I can’t breathe” following a chase after for failing to dim his headlights.

