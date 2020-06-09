25,000 US Stores
May Close This Year Coresight Research
shared the estimate in a
new report on Tuesday.
The number was updated from
15,000 to 25,000 stores in light
of the coronavirus pandemic.
Roughly 55 to 60 percent of the stores will be located in malls, with "apparel retail and department stores ... set to feature prominently." Retailers across the nation have
been struggling with sales and
shutting down locations since
closing in mid-March.
Coresight also noted that despite stores
reopening, consumer spending will be
"short of normal for some time."