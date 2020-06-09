25,000 US Stores May Close This Year

The number was updated from 15,000 to 25,000 stores in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 55 to 60 percent of the stores will be located in malls, with "apparel retail and department stores ... set to feature prominently." Retailers across the nation have been struggling with sales and shutting down locations since closing in mid-March.

Coresight also noted that despite stores reopening, consumer spending will be "short of normal for some time."