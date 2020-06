Tourists return to Cancun Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:28s - Published 1 week ago Tourists return to Cancun Since the pandemic, vacations have been put on hold. But people are returning to Cancun. Hundreds of tourists showed up this week for the Cancun and Riviera Maya hotels and resorts that are partially open. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THIS WEEK FOR THE CANCUN ANDRIVIERA MAYA HOTELS AND RESORTSTHAT ARE PARTLY REOPENED.THAT'S COMPARED TO THE 23MILLION PEOPLE THAT VACATIONEDTHERE LAST YEAR.JULY AND THANKSGIVING AREBOOKING UP FAST.TOURISTS WILL HAVE LUGGAGE ANDSHOES DISINFECTED.AND THERE ARE CHANGES TO ALL-INCLUSIVE BUFFETS.THE RESORTS CAN ONLY BE AT 30-PERCENT CAPACITY.A-



Related news from verified sources Mexico's Cancun starts re-opening cautiously from lockdown Mexico's Caribbean coast resorts of Cancun and the Riviera Maya have welcomed their first tourists,...

Newsday - Published 2 weeks ago







Tweets about this