|
|
|
|
Tesla Shares Hit $1,000
|
Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Tesla Shares Hit $1,000
Exactly one year ago, Tesla's stock was a mere $212 a share.
That's a monumental increase of 371%.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
They are both named after inventor Nikola Tesla. They are both aiming to upend the market of...
OilPrice.com - Published
|
Tesla Inc's stock jumped above $1,000 a share on Wednesday after Chief Executive Elon Musk told his...
Reuters - Published
|
Shares of Tesla Inc. closed Monday at a new all-time high as U.S. stocks swung back into positive...
bizjournals - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHKP, TSLA
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.5%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 73.4% gain.
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:05Published
|