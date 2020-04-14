Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesla Shares Hit $1,000
Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Tesla Shares Hit $1,000

Tesla Shares Hit $1,000

Exactly one year ago, Tesla's stock was a mere $212 a share.

That's a monumental increase of 371%.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Tesla's Newest Rival Is Taking The Stock Market By Storm

They are both named after inventor Nikola Tesla. They are both aiming to upend the market of...
OilPrice.com - Published

Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi

Tesla Inc's stock jumped above $1,000 a share on Wednesday after Chief Executive Elon Musk told his...
Reuters - Published

Tesla stock reaches a new high — and one investor expects even more to come

Shares of Tesla Inc. closed Monday at a new all-time high as U.S. stocks swung back into positive...
bizjournals - Published



Tweets about this

LeviladdB

LeviladdBoone RT @vincent13031925: Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi https://t.co/FexgwPrym6 1 minute ago

stillstainless

still99 @schristakos At 1,200 I should be ~millionaire, I then move from long calls to all shares that ill hold for a decad… https://t.co/6SFU69SXwE 11 minutes ago

impranav12

Pranav Shandilya Tesla becomes world’s most valuable automaker, hits $1,000 per share https://t.co/Q2D9aQJIrm via @ETAuto Congratu… https://t.co/weP5ncvTNB 22 minutes ago

Gambiste1

Joe Gambiste RT @LithiumPowerLPI: With half an eye on his new million-mile #battery tech, Elon Musk confirms he is revving up his @Tesla Semi truck for… 23 minutes ago

JOSEPER02102059

JOSE PEREZ JR 🇧🇷 🇵🇹 Tesla shares surpass $1,000 on Semi truck production memo https://t.co/Nl34xVPxDv 23 minutes ago

VirtualJoey

Bakugo Tesla shares are over $1000 today I need the market to crash again so I can buy in 😞 27 minutes ago

Peregrine_TS

Peregrine Treasury Solutions RT @BEEF_FINMARKETS: On the move 🚀 @Tesla shares top $1,000 for the first time ever🔥🔥 #Invest @EasyEquities 🥳 https://t.co/HFOf8eI3xZ 28 minutes ago

majhi_sachin

SACHIN MAJHI RT @ReutersIndia: WATCH: Tesla CEO Elon Musk told his staff it was time to bring the Tesla Semi commercial truck to ‘volume production,’ se… 32 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHKP, TSLA [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHKP, TSLA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.5%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 73.4% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:05Published