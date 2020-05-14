MLS is back! League unveils plans to return to play on July 8

41 Action News Major League Soccer announced plans to return to action in a 54-match tournament in early July in Orlando.
Sporting KC rebuilding chemistry following pandemic hiatusMLS is officially returning, leaving Sporting Kansas City to rekindle what early-season chemistry molded prior to the league's suspension.
Webb reveals MLS safety plansFormer Premier League referee Howard Webb is working on the return of Major League Soccer and is confident of a safe restart.
AP Source: MLS Looking At Having All Teams Play In OrlandoMajor League Soccer is looking at the possibility of resuming the season this summer with all teams playing in Orlando, Florida. Katie Johnston reports.