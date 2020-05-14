MLS is back! League unveils plans to return to play on July 8

Major League Soccer announced Wednesday that its season will resume starting July 8 with a tournament...

Major League Soccer is ready to return after the league and MLS Players Association ratify new...

The event will be held in World Cup style, with teams being drawn into groups Thursday. Play begins...

