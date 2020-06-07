Huawei launches campaign in the UK

Huawei launches campaign in the UK The Chinese telecommunications company launched a newspaper and internet campaign in recognition of the landmark, as it reaffirmed its commitment to provide "the best equipment" to the UK's 5G mobile and full-fibre broadband providers.

According to Victor Zhang, the vice president of Huawei and head of its UK operations, the campaign is designed to give people facts about the company amid a security review into its business.

The ongoing investigation could lead the UK government to ban use of Huawei's 5G network kit.

But Zhang hopes the UK would take an "evidence and fact-based approach" to its review, amid various political pressures on the outcome.