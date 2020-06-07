Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Huawei launches campaign in the UK
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Huawei launches campaign in the UK

Huawei launches campaign in the UK

Huawei launches campaign in the UK The Chinese telecommunications company launched a newspaper and internet campaign in recognition of the landmark, as it reaffirmed its commitment to provide "the best equipment" to the UK's 5G mobile and full-fibre broadband providers.

According to Victor Zhang, the vice president of Huawei and head of its UK operations, the campaign is designed to give people facts about the company amid a security review into its business.

The ongoing investigation could lead the UK government to ban use of Huawei's 5G network kit.

But Zhang hopes the UK would take an "evidence and fact-based approach" to its review, amid various political pressures on the outcome.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Huawei launches press campaign in fightback over 5G security concerns

Huawei stresses it is employee-owned private company whose model resembles John Lewis.
PRWeek - Published

Huawei launches charm offensive to fight ‘high-risk’ label

Huawei launches charm offensive to fight ‘high-risk’ label As it celebrates its 20th anniversary of working in the UK, Huawei has begun a campaign to emphasise...
WorldNews - Published

Huawei fights back against attacks over Britain’s 5G

China telecoms supplier launches advertising campaign in response to Conservative criticisms
FT.com - Published



Tweets about this

AxiaPR

Axia Public Relations Huawei launches press campaign in fightback over 5G ... #PRWeek https://t.co/phVDMnmUO6 2 hours ago

alyosha19

Al Cadena Huawei launches UK press campaign in fightback over 5G security concerns | Marketing | Campaign Asia https://t.co/Al7zbfJjRs 6 hours ago

Stephen43854803

Stephen K RT @IndoPac_Info: #Huawei launches media campaign amid #UK ban fears Concerns grow that #China’s telecom giant could be frozen out of the… 18 hours ago

SecurityKit

Security Kit #Huawei launches UK ad campaign as 5G ... More: https://t.co/5wWqdEvTRm #AT #Battle #Best #Bid #British… https://t.co/81X31trVOD 1 day ago

acorn_itjobs

Acorn Tech Huawei launches UK ad campaign as government considers ban. #tech #news #Huawei #campaign https://t.co/Vm4ilHbIql 1 day ago

C_GalvanPaz

Carlos E. Galvan Paz Huawei launches newspaper ad campaign to highlight 20 years of UK business. #Telecoms 1 day ago

cottila

David Cottila RT @NcsVentures: #mobilesecurity | #android | #iphone | Huawei launches UK ad campaign as government reassesses its role https://t.co/ylQcz… 1 day ago

NcsVentures

National Cyber Security #mobilesecurity | #android | #iphone | Huawei launches UK ad campaign as government reassesses its role https://t.co/ylQczJ9FBN 1 day ago