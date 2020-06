Human remains found in search for missing siblings Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:14s - Published 6 hours ago Human remains found in search for missing siblings New developments this morning in the case of two missing siblings from Idaho who disappeared more than 9 months ago. Their stepfather is now behind bars, after investigators say they found human remains on his property. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend -- AFTER INVESTIGATORS SAY THEYFOUND HUMAN REMAINS ON HISPROPERTYTHE DISCOVERY IS ONLY ADDING TOTHE CONFUSION SURROUNDING THESIBLINGS' DISAPPEARANCEABC'S MEGAN TEVRIZIAN HAS MORE.THIS MORNING -- A GRIMDISCOVERY IN THE SEARCH FORTWO MISSING SIBLINGS -- LASTSEEN MORE THAN NINE MONTHS AGO.GARY HAGEN // REXBURG ASSISTANTPOLICE CHIEF SOT - DETECTIVESAND INVESTIGATORS HAVERECOVERED WHAT'S BELIEVED TO BEHUMAN REMAINS THAT HAVE NOTBEEN IDENTIFIED AT THIS TIME.17-YEAR-OLD TYLEE AND NOW8-YEAR-OLD J-J HAVE NOTBEEN SEEN SINCE SEPTEMBER...THEIR MOTHER -- LORI VALLOW --IS BEHIND BARS AFTERAUTHORITIES SAY SHE CLAIMED J-JWAS WITH A FRIEND OUT OF STATE,AND CLAIMED TYLEE HAD DIED LASTYEAR EVEN THOUGH HER HUSBANDCHAD DAYBELL SAID - IN FEBRUARY- THAT THE CHILDREN WERE SAFE.NO MATTE SOT - CHAD, LORI? CANYOU TELL ME WHERE YOUR KIDSARE? WHERE'S JJ? BUT ONTUESDAY.POLICE ARRESTED DAYBELL AFTERSEARCHING HIS PROPERTY.DOZENS OF INVESTIGATORS --INCLUDING POLICE AND F-B-I --SCOURING THE FARM WITH DOGS.AND DIGGING FOR HOURS BEFOREUNCOVERING AN UNIDENTIFIEDBODY.DAYBELL -- SEEN HERE GETTINGHANDCUFFED ON THE SIDE OF THEROAD-- WAS ARRESTED AFTERALLEGEDLY TRYING TO RUN FROMPOLICE.BRITTANY CHAPPLE // NEIGHBORSOT - WE SAW A CAR FLY PAST US.AND THERE WAS A COUPLE OF COPSSEARCH OF THE PROPERTY ISLINKED TO THE DISAPPEARANCE OFVALLOW'S TWO CHILDREN BUT ITCOMES AFTER A LONG LINE OFSUSPICIOUS DEATHS IN DAYBELL'SAND VALLOW'S FAMILIES --INCLUDING BOTH OF THEIR FORMERSPOUSES AND VALLOW'SBROTHER.POLICE SAY THEY GREW SUSPICIOUSOF DAYBELL AFTER HE MARRIEDVALLOW TWO WEEKS AFTER HISFIRST WIFE DIED HER BODY WASEXHUMED IN DECEMBER -- POLICESEARCHED HIS PROPERTY INJANUARY BUT NO BODY WAS FOUNDAT THE TIME.ON-CAM TAG: CHAD DAYBELL WILLBE IN COURT TODAY, WHERE HE'SEXPECTED TO FACE ADDITIONALCHARGES.THE IDAHO ATTORNEY GENERAL'SOFFICE SAYS IT'S ALSOINVESTIGATING HIM IN CONNECTIONWITH THE DEATH OF HIS FIRSTWIFE.MEGAN TEVRIZIAN, ABC NEWS, SANDIEGOTIME IS NOW A BIG







