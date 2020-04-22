Global  

Stunning SpaceX Video Shows Starlink Satellites Being Deployed
SpaceX recently launched 60 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit and captured the "fairing deploy sequence" in an awesome video they shared on YouTube.

