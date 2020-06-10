Global  

Mayor to 'assess historic meaning' of Columbus statue
Mayor to 'assess historic meaning' of Columbus statue

Mayor to 'assess historic meaning' of Columbus statue

After a statue of Christoppher Columbus was beheaded in Boston, this city plans to assess the historical meaning of the statue.

I mean, certainly we don't condone anyvandalism here in the City of Boston onthat needs to start way.

We're gonna betaking the statue down this morning,putting into storage to assess thedamage of the statue.

The that thisparticular statue has been subject ofrepeated vandalism here in Boston ongiven the conversations, that wascertainly having right now in that cityof Boston and throughout the country,we're also going to take time to assessthe historic meaning of the satchu.So I'm gonna believe it.

With that,um, we're gonna have conversation atsome point.





