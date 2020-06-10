Morgan Hill of Hill & Hill Financial, LLC shows you how to Build A Better Retirement in Covid times

Morgan Hill of Hill & Hill Financial, LLC shows you how to Build A Better Retirement in Covid times

All ... wheel the path retirement can sometimes be a little bit tricky to navigate and that's why we rely on the experts at hill and hill financial organ hill is shortin us this morning organ good to see you chip.

Always good to be here.

Thanks for yes sir, we do appreciate you sharing your tim, especially during the middle of this pandemic were about halfway through the calendar year 2020.

First question off the bat.

Is it still time to retire in 2020.

Can we still do it if we think the numbers are right.

The resounding answer for my is yes, we next begin interacting with number of folks this year dinne getting the reduction in force letters that have problems at hand.

I think i will retire and it will be 19 hit on some people actually said we can still retirement it were just a little bit nervous of it, multiple conversations but the numbers that i see when folks approach us is a lot of folks are actually prepared to retire just maybe, the psychology of retiring into a pandemic.

It's got like taking a vacation in the middle of a hurricane.

Well sure i pass over but i just don't know that i want to take my vacation now medial weight i a little sunnier so i sent is the psychology and the not knowing that causes people to be a little bit nervous to me that leap into retirement.

You know, it does seem like with this pandemic going on.

A lot of people are understandably are hesitant about pulling the trigger on retiring.

What advice would you give them, and again providing their numbers are okay to say yeah one of the things that we encourage chip i to actually on the blueprint you came out with a book, a number of years ago, building a better retirement so use that analogy of building and we actually have written income plans that we produce for the folks that w work with that literate looks a inflation all sources and uses of money cost-of-living adjustments.

What kind of expenses that you need together one of the things that we've been doing his folks have been coming to us.

His receipt was put on a plan or a blueprin together.

It's got like this if you're getting ready to build your house with all the boards and bricks in the storm blows through and you lose a couple boards and bricks.

Can you stil build a house.

Should you dreamed about.

Well let's put a blueprint together.

So that's that written income yet so i encourage the listeners today that and people watching.

Do you have a written income plan and if you don't let that be a conversation we would be honore to have with you to put some numbers in print to paper to sa yes, i can still retire versus you're trying to do it all in your head right are not my next question.

Rather, the two-parter what i need to know prior to retiring in this current financial climate is in right now, today, and the company may be offering the early retirement what's the smart way to handle that yelp will him.

In addition to that income plan.

We do a lot of work with some wonderful health healthcare professional.

We've had a number of conversations were people ar maybe 60 a number of conversations were people are maybe 6059 or 61 there just prior to that 65 medicare age and maybe their company is not providing on any medical coverage so doing that written plan with the contemplation towards healthcare is extremely important that you should have that conversation and sometimes at affordable care act.

It can be a little tough to navigate and then finally chip we actually look at him very wide diversification.

I we think it' important to not only have a diversification of your just th typical market waste portfolio, but maybe also some strategies that don't have risk in the market strategies that don't correlate to the market.

Certai types of dividends.

For example, that you have a real what we call 21st-century diversification rather than i'v got bank money, and then i just have my stocks, bonds and mutua funds.

We think it's a little bit broader civil written income broader diversification healthcare concerns covered those the things that we've encouraged people were having active conversation folks to sa, do we have those covered and says you i can still retire during the 19 morgan were sort of crawling the clock here, but all fit in one more question.

Tell me what the carers car e s the carers asked them about retirement.

Will you know a couple things about retirement.

One is because of the care act beastly the coronavirus eight act.

It made a couple of a number of provisions in additio to providing funding businesses in a number of different folks in the stimulus checks and in those types of things things for people to keep in mind one if you're artie in retirement.

One of the things that they did it or you're getting an inherited like an ira that you inherited from someone you are not required to take those mandator distributions in 2020.

Given: 19 soap you found that your portfolio is been dented a little bit.

You can have a little bit of a reprieve this year.

Well, it's a somewhat ironic nice to know that indirectly this pandemic could actually help in the retirement and beginning to retire morgan.

Thank you so much.

Now morgan is giving away 10 copies of this fabulous book, building a bette retirement first 10 callers you get a copy absolutely free is call the number on your screen.

The first 10 callers get a copy absolute freak artie have a copy of the book you will pursue further conversations with orga held.

Check out