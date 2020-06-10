Something Good: Pirate-Themed Party Bus For Sale Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:04s - Published 5 days ago Something Good: Pirate-Themed Party Bus For Sale Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a look at a unique party bus that is up for sale on Craigslist! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this Heather Lang RT @PGHTodayLive: 🏴‍☠️ SOMETHING GOOD! ☠️🦜 Ahoy, matey! If you have a full treasure chest, you'll probably want to put a down payment on th… 4 days ago PittsburghTodayLive 🏴‍☠️ SOMETHING GOOD! ☠️🦜 Ahoy, matey! If you have a full treasure chest, you'll probably want to put a down payment… https://t.co/BIcJOKwWLa 5 days ago C. Reed Sr. Something Good: Pirate-Themed Party Bus For Sale https://t.co/SfFqaLTxb3 via @YouTube @0BurkeBlack0 Burke! We have your destiny!! 5 days ago