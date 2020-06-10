PM Modi reviews Kedarnath reconstruction project with Uttarakhand govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 10 conducted a review of the Kedarnath Math development and reconstruction project with the Uttarakhand state government via video conferencing.

Laying out his vision for the reconstruction of the shrine, PM said that the Uttarakhand government should envision and design development projects for holy sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath in a way and manner that stands the test of time and is yet eco-friendly.

As part of specific suggestions, he also gave directions for further development of other heritage and religious spots in the stretch extending from Ramban to Kedarnath.