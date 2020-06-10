Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ocean City, Maryland Announces Weekly Summer Drive-In Movie Schedule
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Ocean City, Maryland Announces Weekly Summer Drive-In Movie Schedule
Ocean City, Maryland has revealed its drive-in movie schedule for the summer!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Ocean City, Maryland Announces Weekly Summer Drive-In Movie Schedule https://t.co/5Ca4eGYhjY https://t.co/S1nuG4VrcH 14 hours ago

hecallsmePP

Doug Dimmadome’s Apprentice RT @wjz: Ocean City, Maryland Announces Weekly Summer Drive-In Movie Schedule https://t.co/kPtztyzSfm https://t.co/b4qdqOHGTz 18 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Ocean City, Maryland Announces Weekly Summer Drive-In Movie Schedule https://t.co/kPtztyzSfm https://t.co/b4qdqOHGTz 18 hours ago

BoomerangFan43

Video-Kunn #BlackLivesMatterAndSoDoAllOthers RT @wjz: DRIVE-IN MOVIES: Ocean City, Maryland has revealed its drive-in movie schedule for the summer! https://t.co/t9WwK0QCSE 23 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore DRIVE-IN MOVIES: Ocean City, Maryland has revealed its drive-in movie schedule for the summer! https://t.co/t9WwK0QCSE 23 hours ago

BitchinLego

Bitchin' Lego Ocean City, Maryland Announces Weekly Summer Drive-In Movie Schedule - CBS Baltimore https://t.co/VM8AGfJjWB 1 day ago

morepremiere

Movies, TV & Celebrities Ocean City, Maryland Announces Weekly Summer Drive-In Movie Schedule - CBS Baltimore https://t.co/0P3rdWkAh2 https://t.co/9Wcb015zaK 1 day ago