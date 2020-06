Manatee Happily Greets Guide on Morning Tour

Occurred on May 27, 2020 / Boca Grande, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "This video shows a manatee greeting me on my morning paddle tours of Boca Grande, Gasparilla Island in Florida.

I have been a professional instructor and guide locally for 7 years.

I currently own and operate my own business called 'Paddleboard Adventures.'

This video is my representation of the manatee saying hello to my clients and I.

These beautiful manatees can truly make anyone smile big!"