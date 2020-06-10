Global  

Beheaded Christopher Columbus Statue In Boston Will Be Removed From North End Park
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston
Beheaded Christopher Columbus Statue In Boston Will Be Removed From North End Park
WBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
brittahkiin

brittany RT @Phil_Lewis_: A Christopher Columbus statue in Boston was beheaded overnight https://t.co/oZVRStbQAc https://t.co/ZxQqAlYcTl 1 second ago

2015gardener

gwena RT @RichLowry: “The statue in Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue was surrounded by crime scene tape early Wednesday morning as th… 3 seconds ago

HenryLeerhenry

Elizabeth Henry RT @NPR: A statue of Christopher Columbus at a park in Richmond, Va., was toppled by protesters, vandalized with spray paint — and dropped… 4 seconds ago

TenaciousOD

the haunting of thrill house 🇨🇻 RT @David_Leavitt: The Christopher Columbus statue in the North End of Boston was beheaded. https://t.co/a6AULfQHVG 4 seconds ago

wharfrat58

Wharfrat58 RT @KamVTV: Let me guess. The tolerant left? Christopher Columbus statue in Boston beheaded https://t.co/oRI3YrkKQ7 4 seconds ago

_kaity_mae

🤘🏾 RT @dabeard: Boston to remove Christopher Columbus statue after it was beheaded https://t.co/QmpaFSgdp5 8 seconds ago


