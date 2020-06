Martial Artist Scott Adkins Breaks Down Fight Scenes from Movies

Actor and martial artist Scott Adkins breaks down fight scenes from movies, including 'Ip Man,' 'The Bourne Supremacy,' 'The Karate Kid,' 'The Protector,' 'Charlie's Angels,' 'Undisputed II: Last Man Standing,' 'Rush Hour' and 'Debt Collectors.'

Scott Adkins stars in DEBT COLLECTORS, available on VOD now.

