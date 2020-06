Statue to be removed while officials assess historic meaning Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:05s - Published 56 minutes ago Statue to be removed while officials assess historic meaning The Christopher Columbus statue that was beheaded in Boston will be removed while officials assess the historic significance. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend END THE LATEST ON THIS.TED: CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS PARKIS A LOCAL NEIGHBORHOODLANDMARK.IT IS NOT A TOURIST DESTINATIONLIKE FENWAY, THE CONSTITUTION OTHE FREEDOM TRAIL.AFTER WHAT HAPPENED HERE LASTNIGHT, IT IS GETTING LOTS OATTENTION.FOR AT LEAST TODAY, IT MIGHT BETHE MOST PHOTOGRAPHED LANDMARKOR STATUE IN BOSTON.OVERNIGHT, SOMEONE KNOCKED THEHEAD OFF THE STATUE OFCHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS IN THENORTH END.I HAD TO COME DOWN HERE ANDSEE FOR MYSELF.LET ME DRIVE OVER HERE AND SEEWHAT IS GOING ON HERE.TED: DMOMONIC, SAYS HISRELATIVE’S NAME IS ENGRAVED ONTHE STATUE.







Tweets about this MA TV News Statue to be removed while officials assess historic meaning - WCVB Boston https://t.co/xGRcdNVDrm 52 minutes ago skiney white RT @NBCNews: 12-foot statue of Texas Rangers Capt. Jay Banks that stood in a Dallas airport is now hidden away — while officials ponder whe… 2 hours ago NBC Latino A 12-foot statue of Texas Rangers Capt. Jay Banks that stood in a Dallas airport as a towering tribute to the state… https://t.co/Lt6rFEMEzw 18 hours ago Sandra Lilley RT @NBCLatino: A Texas Ranger statue that stood in a Dallas airport as a tribute to the state's investigative force is now hidden away — wh… 23 hours ago AFRO🇵🇷RICAN RT @MSNBC: 12-foot statue of Texas Rangers Capt. Jay Banks that stood in a Dallas airport is now hidden away — while officials ponder wheth… 23 hours ago